Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 1,691 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of AZN opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

