Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,214,000 after buying an additional 103,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -598.81 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

