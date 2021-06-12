Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 281,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 207,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 95,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

