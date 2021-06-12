Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 236.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $185.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.86. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $189.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

