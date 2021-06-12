Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,210,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,947,000 after acquiring an additional 119,669 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

