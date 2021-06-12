Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 506,720 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,282% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,655 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

NYSE MO opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

