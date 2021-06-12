Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after acquiring an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,080,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.28. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $81.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

