Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 825 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

