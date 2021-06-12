Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 6,020 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of UL opened at $60.37 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.