Tower Bridge Advisors Has $919,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

