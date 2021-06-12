Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

