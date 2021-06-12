Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $201.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.