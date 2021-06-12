Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$37.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$33.75 to C$37.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TOU. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.83.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$33.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.44.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,832,592.79. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

