Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toshiba in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

TOSYY stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

