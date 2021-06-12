Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 567 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 3.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

