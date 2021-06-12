Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 173 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $89,624,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $52,723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 306,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE WRB opened at $75.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.