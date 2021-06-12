Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,812 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $192.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,220 shares of company stock worth $3,449,325. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

