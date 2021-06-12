Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $225.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.60. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

