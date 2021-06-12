Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.24. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

