Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 383.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 176,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.0% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 24.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 791,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after buying an additional 157,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $57.79 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

