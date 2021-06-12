Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TPZEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Topaz Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

