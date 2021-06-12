Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in May

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. 2,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.44. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $55.00.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

