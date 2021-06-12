TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.21

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 21646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

TMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after acquiring an additional 311,209 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,285 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.