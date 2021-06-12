TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.21

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 21646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.
TMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $730.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after acquiring an additional 311,209 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,285 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.
About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
