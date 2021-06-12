Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 8,287 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up about 1.9% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 947,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,112 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

