Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 21,257 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $103.98. 1,920,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 113.04% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.