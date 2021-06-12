Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 12,828 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,828 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,318,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 380,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,179. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

