Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $1,004,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.20. 517,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

