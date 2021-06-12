Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys 54,901 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Mattel accounts for about 1.4% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1,807.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,652 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mattel by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.00. 721,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

