Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$118.75. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$118.38, with a volume of 145,765 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.77.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.3701991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.68%.

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at C$119,957.51. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total value of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,695 shares in the company, valued at C$2,735,834.18. Insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970 over the last quarter.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

