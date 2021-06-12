TheStreet Lowers Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a P/E ratio of 352.00 and a beta of 1.52. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

In other news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $98,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

