The Simply Good Foods’ (SMPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

