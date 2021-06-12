The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

IVOO opened at $186.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.16. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $115.15 and a twelve month high of $187.86.

