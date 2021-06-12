The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 170 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,099.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 73,152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.44. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.49 and a 52-week high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

