The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $30.79 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $540.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

