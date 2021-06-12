The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $200,000 Stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 4,564.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

SKLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.39. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.