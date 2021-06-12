The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $194,000 Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

SWX stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

