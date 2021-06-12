The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 102.6% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Dropbox by 60.7% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

