The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $58.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.