The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,215 shares of company stock worth $533,184. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRUE opened at $5.30 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.