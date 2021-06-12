The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atomera were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter worth $3,600,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 642,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 75,533 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Atomera in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

ATOM stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.59 million, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

