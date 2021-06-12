The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 216 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in REX American Resources by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in REX American Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in REX American Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $578.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

