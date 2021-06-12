The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $266,000 Holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $909.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.35.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

