The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $259,000 Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.37. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $567.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.29.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

