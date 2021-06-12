The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

LOVE stock opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

