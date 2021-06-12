The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.
LOVE stock opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63.
In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
