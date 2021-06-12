The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOVE. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.38.
LOVE stock opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63. The Lovesac has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $95.51.
In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
