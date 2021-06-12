The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOVE. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.38.

LOVE stock opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63. The Lovesac has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

