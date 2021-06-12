The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15. The India Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $22.50.
The India Fund Company Profile
