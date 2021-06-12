The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,612 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $40,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 49.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 11.6% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.09.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

