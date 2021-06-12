The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,165. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.72. 176,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,260. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.98. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

