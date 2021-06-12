The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.61, but opened at $57.50. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $57.96, with a volume of 36,645 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,681,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.77.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

