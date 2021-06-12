The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $87.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $82.00.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.19.

BNS stock opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 710,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

